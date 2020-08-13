‘GMA’ Star Michael Strahan Cuddles With His Pup Enzo In Celebratory Pics: ‘Happy 4th Birthday To My Boy’

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan cuddled with his pup Enzo in a series of celebratory pics where he wished his pooch a happy birthday. The former footballer added a post that featured three separate image uploads to Instagram. The new shares thrilled the GMA celeb’s 1.3 million followers, and the photo series was subsequently liked over 71,000 times.

Michael was seen in the first image seated in a chair with Enzo. The Goldendoodle, a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, relaxed on Michael’s legs in the adorable snap. While Michael quipped in his caption that Enzo still believed he fit on his lap, Michael did not appear to push him away. The stunning animal was seen spending some cuddle time with his owner, who smiled happily.

The dog wore a blue collar on his neck. A long leash was held off-camera as someone snapped the pic.

Enzo’s handsome dad looked relaxed in the image, and he seemed to coordinate his clothing color with Enzo’s collar.

Michael had on a blue baseball cap and paired that with a short-sleeved collared shirt and coordinating shorts. Even his watch band reflected the hue. The GMA celebrity wore dark sunglasses on his face.

The photo appeared to be taken in a beachfront setting. Empty tables were visible behind the former footballer and his dog. A white structure was seen above their heads and the shoreline was in the distance, along with ocean waves and a cloudy blue sky.

In the second photo, Enzo was seen alone outdoors as he licked his nose. He lay atop the grass with what appeared to be a small rubber toy in front of his paws.

The third pic featured the pampered pooch in a large, landscaped yard with a green ball in front of him.

Famous friends of Michael’s sent their own blessings, including singer Debbie Gibson, football star Deion Sanders, newswoman Rebecca Jarvis and actress Angie Harmon.

Fans of the Good Morning America star shared their wishes for a great day in the comments section of the share.

“Happy Birthday, Enzo! It’s good you got a big lap to accommodate him!” quipped one supporter.

“Two Cuties!! Happy Birthday, Enzo,” said a second follower.

“Such a star. You deserve a day filled with treats, bones, toys, and love,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“We have the same dog mini labradoodle best breed ever,” said a fourth fan.