Lauren Dascalo Almost Loses Her Skimpy Bikini Top In Sultry Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model shared a sexy new photo on her feed in which she wore a white cut-out two-piece with the strings untied, bringing it to the point of almost falling off. Her swimwear did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren appeared to be standing on a patio in front of glass sliding doors and curtains. The curtain was open just enough to catch a glimpse of a dark bedroom. Natural light appeared to wash over the model and highlight her tan skin. She was a natural beauty in her swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of thin fabric with shoelace ties down the center of each cup. Only one string was tied around the babe’s back, while the neck ties fell down to her waist. She kept her top up by reaching a hand across her chest. Still, some major cleavage was on show via the cut-outs and the plunging neckline. The bikini also rode up slightly to reveal some underboob.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom dipped low to show off the model’s abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her lean legs were fully on display.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with some layered necklaces and small hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in damp waves.

Lauren posed with her back arched in a way that emphasized her figure. She pressed one hand against her chest and left the other at her side as she stared into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 9,300 liked and just over 200 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a huge success with the fitness guru’s followers. Many people showered Lauren with praise in the comments section.

“Such pure natural beauty,” one fan said.

“You’re getting prettier girl, love your eyes,” another user added.

“Love this girl you look beautiful as ever,” a third follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“This screams angel, we loveeeeeee this,” a fourth person said.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a total frenzy. She had been vacationing in Mexico for the last week and shared a ton of updates on her account, including one that saw her rocking a high-slit dress with nothing underneath.