Lindsay Arnold Shares Amazing Pregnancy Photo Shoot Flaunting Her 27-Week Baby Bump

Lindsay Arnold seems to glow in her latest baby bump photos.

Lindsay Arnold is currently 27 weeks along in her pregnancy. She is expecting a girl with husband Sam Cusick in November. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer celebrated her milestone by sharing a series of snapshots from a recent photo shoot that showed off her growing baby bump.

On Wednesday, the expectant mom posted three gorgeous photos that were shot in her home state of Utah. She was out in what seemed to be the middle of nowhere as she posed with the backdrop of rolling hills and tall grasses surrounding her. Lindsay’s geotag indicated that the snapshots were taken at Tunnel Springs Park, which is a popular place for professional picture taking. The pregnancy photo shoot seemed to capture her bulging belly and contentment perfectly.

In the first pic, Lindsay was standing barefoot on a dirt path that ran in between the tall blades of grass. She stood sideways as she cradled her baby bump. The pro dancer wore a white dress with small gold polka dots speckled throughout. It featured four layers of ruffles and thin spaghetti straps. She held up one side of the outfit with her hand to expose her toned leg. She had her eyes closed as if she was taking it all in.

For the final two snaps, Lindsay changed into a different outfit. She sported a shorter white dress with a pleated skirt. The puffy sleeves had a delicately cutout pattern that was the same on the bodice as well. She was sitting down on the ground with her legs underneath her while looking down at her belly. The long winding path provided an amazing backdrop behind her.

The next slide was an up-close shot with one hand cradling her bump and the other holding onto a bouquet of baby’s breath. That particular picture revealed additional views of the front of her dress with the neckline dipping down to the top of her growing tummy.

Lindsay’s Dancing with the Stars buddies seemed to adore these shots. Valentin Chmerkovskiy started it off with a heartfelt comment telling her how stunning she is. He also told her how proud he is of her and loved watching her become such an “incredible woman” and a soon-to-be mother. Her other co-stars got in on the love as well.

“I love you. These pics make me emotional,” Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, said.

“Stunning,” Allison Holker simply stated.

“So stunning babe,” remarked Peta Murgatroyd.

Lindsay has been documenting her pregnancy in photos since she found out she was expecting her first child. One of her recent pics featured a cute summery style that also flaunted her protruding belly. She will likely grace her 839,000 followers with plenty more pictures over the next few weeks until her daughter is born.