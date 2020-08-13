Larsa Pippen Slays In A Semi-Sheer Sparkling Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling video clip in which she flaunted her curvaceous figure. The update was filmed in the spot within her home where Larsa takes the vast majority of her selfies. A few details of her space were visible in the background, including a wall-mounted flat-screen television and a set of sliding glass double doors leading out to a balcony area.

The garment Larsa wore had an underlayer that consisted of a simple black one-piece that covered about the same amount of skin that a swimsuit would. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders and the high-cut sides elongated her legs while accentuating her hourglass figure. The piece provided the perfect base for her semi-sheer statement dress.

Her look had a relatively full-coverage silhouette, with long sleeves and a closed neckline that obscured her cleavage. The fabric covered her chest as well, and featured some embellished lettering along the chest.

The dress was made much sexier thanks to the fabric, a shimmering, semi-sheer silver material that clung to Larsa’s curves like a second skin. The unique fabric gave the ensemble a peek-a-boo vibe, and managed to highlight Larsa’s fit figure.

The hem came to a few inches above her knees, although the outline of her sculpted thighs was still visible through the skirt. Her bronzed body was on full display in the sizzling look.

Given the sparkling nature of the dress, Larsa opted to keep the accessories simple. She added a simple, modern cocktail ring, a pair of earrings obscured by her silky tresses, and what appeared to be a dazzling choker necklace. She finished off the outfit with a pair of strappy black stiletto heels.

Larsa’s long locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style, and she captured the steamy clip on her cell phone. She started the clip by shifting her hips slightly and flaunting her curves before showing her followers the breathtaking view from the balcony.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 79,000 views within 10 hours. It also racked up 257 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote simply.

“Always chic and elegant,” another fan added.

“Both views,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, praising Larsa’s curve and stunning house simultaneously.

“One of a kind right there,” another commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination. Though she was barefoot, she went full glam with the rest of her accessories, carrying a trendy purse and finishing her look with some sunglasses and a choker necklace.