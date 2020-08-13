Katy Perry Reacts To Backlash After Supporting Ellen DeGeneres

Katy previously tweeted out her support for the daytime talk show host.

Katy Perry has spoken out after she was hit with backlash following a message of support for Ellen DeGeneres she posted earlier this month. The pregnant “Firework” singer previously tweeted that she’s only had “positive” experiences during her appearances on talk show host after The Ellen DeGeneres Show had an internal investigation conducted following allegations of bullying, racism, and sexism in the workplace.

In a new interview with The LA Times, Katy doubled down on her support for the comedian and admitted that she knew not everyone would agree with her.

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” she said.

“I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

She originally shared a statement on her Twitter account on August 4.

In a message spread over two tweets, the “I Kissed A Girl” singer said she knew she couldn’t “speak for anyone else’s experience” but acknowledged that she’d “only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen” and her past appearances on the series.

She also touched on what she described as “the light & continual fight for equality” she felt Ellen had brought to the world over the past several years and sent her “friend” a virtual hug.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Her tweet came after polo player Nacho Figueras publicly supported Ellen on Instagram and asked other celebs to do the same. He even tagged Katy in his post.

Many of Katy’s followers hit back in reply and argued that her tweets were “tone-deaf,” as The LA Times described it. Several social media users pointed out that those who came forward with complaints were workers lower down in the workplace hierarchy and big stars who were guests weren’t the ones alleged to have been treated poorly.

One particularly popular response read, “You’ve only had positive takeaways because you’re one of the biggest artists on the planet Katy. That’s why. Her staff are treated like they’re worth nothing.”

They also claimed they believed Katy’s messages was “disregarding” the experiences of the alleged victims who spoke out.

“Of course you’re going to be treated well,” they added, acknowledging that she’s one of the biggest and most powerful stars in the world. The two tweets have received a combined more than 9,000 likes.

Buzzfeed News published an exposé last month which claimed multiple former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees had accused three producers of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, including sexual misconduct and harassment. Two of the producers denied the allegations in lengthy statements, and the series is expected to return later this year.