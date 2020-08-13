Tahlia Skaines Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram page on Thursday with another stunning photo that has proved to ignore.

The image was snapped on a beautiful beach in Gold Coast, Queensland, per the geotag, where the Aussie model was seen posing on her knees in the soft white sand. She rested a hand on one of her thighs while running the other through her platinum blond locks and gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. A large rock formation filled the background of the shot, and provided Tahlia some relief from the warm, golden sun.

In the caption of the upload, the model expressed her desire to go on a vacation, though the current coronavirus restrictions in Australia are preventing her from going anywhere outside of Queensland. While there is no telling when Tahlia will be able to enjoy her next holiday, one thing that is certain is that she will look absolutely stunning whenever it comes.

Tahlia sent pulses racing as she got sandy on the beach in a new bikini from White Fox Swim that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece had a trendy, pink-and-blue tie-dye pattern that popped against her deep tan, much of which was on display due to the swimwear’s revealing design. The look included a halter-style top with tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed her voluptuous chest nearly in its entirety. It also had thin straps that tied tightly behind her neck, leaving her toned arms and shoulders exposed for her fans to admire.

The matching bottoms of the set fit snugly on Tahlia’s lower half, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette and dangerous curves. It showed off the star’s sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its thick waistband highlighted her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Tahlia blinged out her look with a set of dainty nameplate necklaces, as well as a thin bangle bracelet and huggie earrings. She had her blond locks tied in a messy updo that kept them out of her face, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Three hours proved to be more than enough time for fans of the model to shower her latest Instagram post with love. It has racked up nearly 5,000 likes within the short timespan, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote.

“Sooooo beautiful,” praised another fan.

“How are you even real,” a third follower remarked.

“Ultimate hottie,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tahlia has proved time and time again that she can rock just about any type of clothing. In another recent upload, the star went full bombshell in a sexy beige dress that fit her slender frame like a glove. That look also fared extremely well, earning more than 9,400 likes and 161 comments to date.