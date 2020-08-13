Saweetie Looks Dressed For Success In Orange Shirt, High-Waisted Pants & Fedora Hat

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself looking dressed for success. The rapper is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent upload didn’t get left unnoticed.

The “Tap In” songstress stunned in an orange shirt that appeared to be made out of silk material. The garment featured a light-colored pattern all over and had long sleeves. Saweetie left the top half unbuttoned, which helped display her decolletage. She tucked the shirt into her high-waisted cream-colored pants that fell down to her ankles. Saweetie completed the look with black heels and held into a leather handbag that matched the color of her trousers. She accessorized with a silver jeweled necklace and small stud earrings while opting for a fedora hat with black detailing. Saweetie styled her dark hair up and behind her ears.

The 27-year-old posed in front of a light blue sky and colorful flowers. Saweetie was snapped from head-to-toe on top of what looked to be a balcony with a beautiful view. She parted her legs and gazed over to her right with a fierce expression. Saweetie showcased a hint of her side profile while resting one arm beside her and the other raised.

As seen on her Instagram story, the entertainer went out for sushi in this look.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from her “Pretty B*tch Freestyle” song.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 516,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“Okay sis the landscape is BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote.

“Dang you look so good,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“I mean you kill EVERY look. I need to see you in a brown paper bag next because I know you’d make that look high fashion,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so cute! I want you to be my BFF lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

