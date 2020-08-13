Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Snaps Of Her ‘Early Riser’ Henry After He Falls Asleep At The Table

Jessa Duggar shared two sweet snaps of her “early riser” son Henry after he fell asleep at the table. The mother of three posted the pics as a way to demonstrate that her middle child can nod off anywhere since he gets up very early in the day. She also shared the images as a way to document a precious childhood moment for her followers.

The Counting On star posted two photos. In the first pic, Jessa took a selfie of herself and Henry as he slept.

The sweet snapshot showed the adorable 3-year-old as he lay with his head on his mother’s left shoulder. Jessa looked directly at the camera. Her light brown hair appeared to be pushed away from her shoulders. She wore a tan and white short-sleeved shirt for the pic which appeared to have been taken at home. Her left arm was wrapped around the little boy.

Henry seemed to be in a deep slumber in the photo. His eyes were closed and his lips pursed. The toddler’s blond curls fell atop his forehead as he rested. The little boy wore a dark-colored short-sleeved t-shirt.

Jessa and Henry looked as if they were on a sofa in a living area of the family’s Arkansas home. The dark color of the seat was seen behind the reality television star. A series of windows allowed a lot of natural light to shine into the space. Also seen in the background of the snap was a small table holding books and a green plant.

In the second pic, Henry was seen asleep on the seat of a dining chair just before Jessa scooped him up. In the background, his siblings Spurgeon and Ivy were seen. On the table in front of Henry was a bowl and an apple core. His brother and sister appeared to have still been finishing their meal when their brother nodded off.

Fans of the reality television star loved the sweet snap.

“Aww… our youngest could sleep anywhere when he was little too!” said one follower.

“Omg, that was my daughter when she was little. I have pictures of her in the funniest positions. My favorite is when she was out on one of those big balls with handles that you bounce on leaned over on the couch but still holding her baby,” stated a second person.

“Man, I wish my kiddos could sleep like that,” remarked a third Instagram user.