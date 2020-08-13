Hilde Osland Goes Full Bombshell In Emerald Lace Lingerie In Sultry New Shots

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.6 million Instagram racing after posting a double picture update where she went full bombshell in a tiny emerald lingerie set.

Her ensemble in the sizzling photos consisted of a stunning bottle green underwire bra and matching panties. The bra was a classic balconette silhouette, with cups were completely covered with the sheer lace fabric. Boning throughout the cups offered a little bit of modesty, but overall the garment left little to the imagination. The band beneath the bust read “Lounge Underwear,” a brand that has often collaborated with the Australian-based beauty in the past.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Osland coupled the top with a matching pair of undies. The underwear featured a thong cut, giving her followers full view of her pert posterior. The sides — which read “Lounge Underwear” like the bra — were tugged upwards to rest above her hips in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure.

The hue of the set not only was a stunning color, but also was the perfect complement to Osland’s sun-kissed skin. She then further accentuated her tan with gold accessories. This included a number of hoop earrings, a cuff bracelet, and a celestial-themed choker necklace with charms that included a lightning bolt, star, and moon shape.

Her long blond locks were styled into beachy waves that cascaded down her back to hit her waist, completing the bombshell aesthetic.

In the first of the two shots, Osland angled herself sideways to the camera in order to flaunt her curves to their best advantage. She gave followers a smoldering glance from over her shoulder as she mussed her hair. In the second, she faced the lens straight on, offering a smile as she tilted her head and rested a hand on her leg.

Fans went wild over the new double-picture update, awarding the upload over 24,000 likes and around 450 comments within just 20 minutes of posting.

“Looking gorgeous,” gushed one awestruck fan.

“Not even human,” raved a second, emphasizing the sentiment with a shocked face symbol.

“You wear that color well. Thanks for starting my day with a smile,” wrote a third, adding a fire emoji.

“You’re killing me, girl!” teased a fourth, concluding the comment with a crying-face symbol.

This is far from the first time this week that the Norwegian-born beauty has dropped jaws. In fact, she recently stunned her fans after posing a very similar sheer lingerie ensemble — this time in a royal blue. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sizzling post earned over 210,000 likes.