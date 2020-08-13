La La Anthony Shows Serious Skin In A Very Low-Cut Swimsuit With An Important Message

La La sizzled in a plunging one-piece in a hot new photo.

La La Anthony put her flawless body on show in a gorgeous new photo shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 12. The Power star sizzled in a plunging plain black one-piece while she encouraged her 10.6 million followers to continue to support Black-owned businesses.

La La struck a pose in front of a large glass door with her left hand and long, manicure nails placed up against the panel. Her right hand was placed on the side of her neck, and she looked down with her lips slightly pursed. She had her long, straight hair down as it cascaded down her back.

The star showed off plenty of cleavage in the revealing all-black swimsuit, which was almost completely open at the front. The very deep plunge stretched all the way down past her navel but was separated into two sections by a ruched thick black band that stretched around her slim waist.

The swim look was high-cut on both hips to highlight her toned legs and booty. It appeared from the reflection in the glass that she was outside by a swimming pool.

She shared that the one-piece, which she described as “beautiful,” was made by the brand Hampton House.

“Let’s continue to support black designers coming up in this game,” she added in the caption.

The former Total Request Live host tagged a number of accounts, including makeup artist Latasha Wright, hair stylist Jasmine Dior, and photographer Will Sterling.

Plenty of fans were floored by her sizzling swimsuit display and made it clear via the comments section.

“LaLa you are just beyond!!!! Give us more,” one person wrote with four fire emoji.

“SISSSSS!!!!! I just threw my phone because it overheated!!! Damn! And then I picked it back up, and was jolted!” another impressed follower commented.

“Dammit La! U ain’t playin,” a third comment read with a fire symbol.

In the first 16 hours since it was uploaded, the photo has received almost 405,000 likes.

But the former Daytime Divas star is no stranger to a sizzling swimwear snap.

Back in May, she sent a number of her fans and celebrity followers into meltdown mode when she posted a jaw dropping photo of herself in a blue and pink string bikini. She rocked a light blue bucket hat and sipped from a red solo cup.

Sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian were among the big name stars who complimented her in the comments section, while Karrueche Tran, Eva Longoria, Megan Thee Stallion, and Gabrielle Union all liked it.