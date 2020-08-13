Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Which ‘RHOBH’ Star She’d ‘Love’ To Have On Her Podcast

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' queen bee says she'd 'love' to speak with one of the show's current stars.

Lisa Vanderpump says she’d be open to inviting one of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on her forthcoming podcast All Things Vanderpump – and possibly two.

One year after she quit her long-running role in the Bravo reality show, the wealthy restaurateur joked about the guest list for her new podcast.

“Oh, I’m going to have all the Housewives on of course… said no one ever,” she told ET Online. “Well, not from Beverly Hills.”

In the interview, Vanderpump said that while she has not watched any of the RHOBH episodes since leaving the show last summer, she knows a bit about what Housewife Denise Richards is going through this season.

“I hear Denise has been having a really rough time, and I always had a great connection with her — and we have a lot in common, you know, in terms of having adopted children and a huge dog lover — I mean, I would love to speak to her at some point, I hear that she’s had a really rough time on it.”

Denise has been at the center of a storyline involving ex-RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, who claims the two had an affair. The Wild Things alum denies the hookup, but most of the cast – whom Denise recently described as “mean girls”—are siding with Brandi.

John Tsiavis / Bravo

While she would certainly have plenty to chat about with Denise, Vanderpump said she would also like to invite former Beverly Hills Housewife Joyce Giraud to chat on her show. Joyce appeared on the fourth season of the Bravo hit and frequently butted heads with Brandi, who frequently forgot her name and called her “Jacqueline.”

It’s no surprise that LVP has no interest in interviewing her former friend Kyle Richards after their blowup in her kitchen last year amid the “PuppyGate” scandal involving Dorit Kemsley’s adopted Vanderpump Dog pup that ended up at a kill shelter. Ditto for Teddi Mellencamp, who came off as a pot-stirrer in the PuppyGate drama last season. It’s unclear if Vanderpump knows RHOBH newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, but it sounds like they won’t be logging time on All Things Vanderpump either.

As for what she will bring to the table with her new gig, the SUR boss said she loves connecting with others and is “excited” to get started with her new platform.

“It’s all gonna be about fan questions and people that inspire me, you know?” Vanderpump said. “And I mean on many different levels, as celebrities, as business [people], iconic people. It’s just started, but I’m very, very excited about that.”