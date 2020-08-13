‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Ciara Duggan Weighs In Crewing As A Couple As ‘Mediterranean’ Drama Plays Out

One half of the first couple to join the Below Deck franchise spoke out about room assignments on Wednesday. Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ciara Duggan took to Twitter to share her experience of crewing on a yacht as part of a serious couple. The tweets came as sleeping arrangements have taken center stage on the yachting reality show’s Mediterranean version.

Ciara explained that she and her fiance, Paget Berry, do not always share a cabin.

“I couldn’t imagine making everyone move so that @BerryPaget and I can share a cabin just because we’re a couple… ESPECIALLY if we didn’t join the boat together! We’ve done plenty of stints, not sharing a cabin even on Parsifal. It’s just not a big deal,” she tweeted.

The sailing stewardess had Below Deck Mediterranean star, Hannah Ferrier linked to her tweet and was likely referring to the drama that has been playing out on small screen. Malia White’s boyfriend recently joined the boat, and the bosun wanted to shuffle room assignments so that they could bunk together. That would leave Hannah staying with her co-worker, Christine “Bugsy” Drake. The two have had a rocky past, and although they are currently getting along, they were not keen on staying together. Malia insisted that couples are always put in the same space and went all the way to Captain Sandy Yawn with her request.

Ciara believed that this behavior could be damaging to other pairs that work together.

“Oh and this is also why a lot of boats won’t hire couples. Because of this exact type of behaviour[sic] and entitlement,” she tweeted.

The sailing stewardess also revealed that she and Paget have been on a boat together for six months and haven’t been assigned the same room. She then referenced their positions on the yacht. Ciara is the chief stewardess and Paget the first mate. Rank was part of Malia’s argument as the bosun insisted that her boyfriend’s position of the chef is of a higher ranking than Hannah’s and therefore, he should get to stay with his girlfriend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ciara and Paget recently got engaged in early July after dating for over four years. The first officer got down on one knee in front of a fountain in Italy and proposed. A shocked Ciara said yes and was presented with a multi-colored “show ring” that temporarily took the place of a more traditional engagement ring. Both grew up on boats and met on Ciara’s family catamaran several years ago.