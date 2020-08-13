Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Wants To ‘Lure’ His Daughter Suri Into Scientology

Leah Remini has claimed that Tom Cruise wants to “lure” his daughter Suri into Scientology. The television star and podcast host spoke out regarding her belief that the actor is waiting until the 14-year-old becomes a legal adult so that he can indoctrinate her into the controversial religion, according to the New York Post.

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri. I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” Leah told the outlet.

A suppressive person is regarded by the Church of Scientology as one who is an enemy of the organization, as reported on their official website. Anyone who is not a member and who has outside beliefs is reportedly considered as such.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I knew Katie when she was in [Scientology] and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom’s world. But as time went on, and I understood why she did what she did to protect her daughter … I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter,” Leah alleged.

Suri and her mother are incredibly close reported Us Weekly. Katie is her main caregiver. Tom and his daughter reportedly do not have a close relationship.

Tom is thought to be a high-ranking member of Scientology and was awarded the Freedom Medal of Valor in 2004. This is the highest accolade one can be given.

Tom became a part of Scientology in 1990 after his first wife — Mimi Rogers, a parishioner — introduced him to their practices. Tom reportedly moved up the ranks and became close to leader David Miscavige, who was the best man at his wedding to the former Dawson’s Creek star in 2006. Leah was still a member of the group when she attended the couple’s high-profile ceremony, held in Italy, with her husband Angelo Pagan.

Leah would leave the organization and its practices behind in 2013. She has since worked alongside former high-ranking church official Mike Rinder, her co-host on A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath and the podcast Scientology: Fair Game, to expose what she alleges are extensive issues in the religion.

And this isn’t the first time that Leah has spoken out about Tom and his connection to Scientology. The Inquisitr previously reported that Leah claimed Tom had “manipulated” his image via his connection to the religious organization.