Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Wants To ‘Lure’ Daughter Suri Into Scientology

Leah Remini has claimed that Tom Cruise wants to “lure” his daughter Suri into Scientology. The television star and podcast host spoke out regarding her belief that the actor is waiting until the 14-year-old becomes a legal adult so that he can indoctrinate her into the controversial religion, stated a report by the New York Post.

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri. I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” Leah claimed.

A suppressive person is regarded by the Church of Scientology as one who is an enemy of the organization, as reported on their official website. Anyone who is not a member of and who has outside beliefs is reportedly considered as such.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I knew Katie when she was in [Scientology] and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom’s world. But as time went on, and I understood why she did what she did to protect her daughter … I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter,” Leah alleged.

Katie famously left Tom in 2012 after being married for six years. Their whirlwind courtship was played out in the public eye. The Mission Impossible star famously jumped on a couch during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2005 to demonstrate just how much in love he was with his then girlfriend.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Leah claimed Tom had “manipulated” his image via his connection to the religious organization. He is reportedly a high-ranking member of Scientology and was awarded the Freedom Medal of Valor in 2004. This is the highest accolade one can be given.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The superstar became a part of the religion in 1990 after his first wife, Mimi Rogers, a parishioner, introduced him to their practices. The celebrity reportedly moved up the ranks and became close to leader David Miscavige, who was the best man at his wedding to the former Dawson’s Creek star in 2006. Leah was still a member of the group when she attended the couple’s high-profile ceremony, held in Italy, with her husband Angelo Pagan.

Leah would leave the organization and its practices behind in 2013. She has since worked over the past seven years alongside former high-ranking church official Mike Rinder, her co-host on A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath and the podcast Scientology: Fair Game to expose what she alleged are extensive issues in the religion.