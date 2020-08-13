Britney Spears Does Yoga In A Tiny Bikini At The Beach In New Video

Britney showed off some impressive moves by the sea.

Britney Spears showed off her impressive yoga skills this week during a trip to the beach. The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, to share a sped up video of herself in a tiny bikini doing a workout in front of the ocean.

Britney proved she didn’t even need a mat or towel to perfect her moves. She pulled a number of different poses directly on the sand, including upward facing dog and downward facing dog. She also swivelled her hips around while down on all fours and pushed her bent legs out on either side of her body while she leaned forwards.

The star’s fit and toned body was on full show. Though her side-on position made it difficult to see her bikini, it was obvious that her two-piece framed her flat tummy, while her legs looked long and lean in her skimpy bottoms.

She had her long hair pulled back into a messy bun and appeared to wear a white mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being one of the most famous stars in the world, Britney seemingly went unnoticed. At least while the camera was rolling, the “Mood Ring” singer wasn’t bombarded by fans as her fellow beachgoers carried on sunbathing and played on the sand around her.

The video, which was posted with a bright filter and set to the sound of a flamenco guitar song, ended with a look at a seagull flying against the clear sky.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Queen of doing yoga on the beach and humping the sand,” one person said.

“Imagine being at the beach and seeing Britney Spears exercising near you!” a second commented with four heart eye emoji.

Another Instagram user joked about how no one seemed to take much notice of the star. They wrote, “HOW is no one screaming at your presence I can’t” with three loudly crying emoji.

The clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times and brought in more than 150,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she posted it.

It’s not clear when the video was filmed, but it was only earlier this week that Britney last gave fans a look at a trip to the coast.

On August 11, she posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari on their bikes. They cycled by the ocean and both wore masks as she revealed in the caption that they had “so much fun” and practiced social distancing.