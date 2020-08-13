Jana Duggar Holds Up Flirty Sign, Which Has Fans Begging Lawson Bates To ‘Get In Line’

Duggar fans have high expectations for Jana and Lawson.

Jana Duggar shared an Instagram snap on Wednesday night holding up a somewhat flirty sign. The Counting On star had a little fun with it and someone interesting hopped onto the comments to playfully respond. Lawson Bates’ response to the photo had fans going crazy with excitement.

Jana held up a white sign over her head that read, “Please form single line here,” with an arrow pointing down. She had a teasingly smile on her face that may have indicated that she is ready for her prince charming to show up. Despite fans wanting her to have her happily ever after, the 30-year-old Duggar daughter had previously indicated that she just hasn’t found the right guy yet. However, that doesn’t mean that her 709,000 followers haven’t tried to encourage her. They also seem to think that Lawson is the perfect match for her, especially when he hops onto her timeline to post a cute comment.

In response to Jana’s Instagram share, Lawson jokingly wanted her to explain exactly what the whole thing means.

“Post objective/instruction unclear: pls explain further,” he said with a laughing face and a heart emoji included.

Between his quick response to the post and Jana’s seemingly strong hint that she is ready to mingle, Duggar fans were quite excited at the thought of these two longtime friends together as a couple. It’s been no secret that they are convinced that Jana and Lawson are a perfect match and this exchange just gave them even more hope that the duo will eventually start courting.

“This is your chance! Get in line,” said one of Jana’s followers.

“We the people would like this pair up!” another fan said.

“This is a sign for you Lawson!” remarked a third person.

“Boy what you waiting for? Go get her!” suggested a fourth fan.

In the photo, Jana wore a loose olive green dress with thin black horizontal stripes. She sported a jean jacket over the dress that had the sleeves slightly rolled up. The reality star’s light brunette hair was worn down cascading over her shoulders. This snapshot may have been part of a promo that TLC shot for the show.

Before Counting On started its new season last month, she spoke out on how she feels about being single and the prospect of marriage in the future. Jana admitted that she loves the idea of getting married and having a family, however, she has learned not to dwell on it too much. In the meantime, she said that she is trying to stay busy and just living her life until that happens.