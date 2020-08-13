Allie Auton Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Crop Top & Shorts

Allie Auton kept her amazing Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her incredibly toned physique. In the snap uploaded on August 13, the Australian model rocked a tiny crop top and a pair of shorts.

In the image, Allie was sitting on a black wicker chair at a restaurant called Maya Mexican in Australia. She sat with crossed legs with her hips slightly angled to the side. She leaned on the chair using her right arm as support. The stunner was holding her drink as she looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Her bronzed skin appeared prominent in the natural lighting.

In the caption, Allie mentioned that she was having a watermelon margarita and that her outfit was from Fashion Nova. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the online retailer’s Instagram page in the post.

The hottie looked casual and sexy in a teeny beige crop top that featured long sleeves. While her cleavage was fully covered, the viewers were still satisfied with the view of her rock-hard abs. The piece was made of ribbed fabric and had a snug fit that clung onto her body and assets like a glove.

Allie sported a pair of high-waisted white tailored shorts that clung to her small waist. The length of the garment ended on her upper thighs, which showcased her lean legs.

Allie accessorized with big hoop earrings, and sported her long, platinum blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled straight. She matched the attire with a small Louis Vuitton handbag, which was placed on the table in front of her. Her nails were also freshly-manicured and painted with white nail polish.

The update earned a lot of love, as fans and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower Allie with compliments and praise. Her online supporters hit the like button over 4,900 times and left more than 70 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some admirers were left speechless with her beauty and body, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” one of her fans commented, adding five flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Give me your abdominal,” wrote another admirer.

“You look like a real-life barbie doll. You are so beautiful and have a banging body! I truly love your style,” a third social media follower added.

“Your life looks like a dream! You definitely deserve all these blessings with your hard work and dedication,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.