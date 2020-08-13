Nazanin Mandi Wears Unbuttoned Multicolored-Patterned Shirt & Ripped Jeans: ‘See, I’m Not ALWAYS Naked’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her attire via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a multicolored-patterned shirt that featured a floral and animal print, to name a few. She buttoned the garment up with one button and displayed her decolletage and hint of her midriff. Mandi paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans with rips in the knee area. She completed the look with creamy white lace-up sneakers. Mandi accessorized with small hoop earrings, rings, a black watch, and large sunglasses. She kept her nails short and styled her signature curly dark shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi took a selfie in the mirror with her snakeskin-print phone case. She sported a subtle pout and covered her eyes with her shades.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped up-close with her sunglasses off. The natural beauty leaned against the mirror, which showed off her reflection from behind. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her lips parted.

In the third frame, she gave fans an eyeful of the outfit from head-to-toe. Mandi placed one hand in her right jean pocket and parted her legs.

In the fourth and final frame, she flashed a huge smile and showcased her pearly whites.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 50,500 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“But you are always beautiful!!!!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so beautiful @nazaninmandi, I look forward to your post every day,” another person shared.

“A Queen as always!” remarked a third fan.

“You are so naturally beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered white crop paired with high-waisted pants of the same color. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and sported her curly locks down. She kept her nails short and displayed the tattoo inked on her right arm. Mandi was photographed with her cat in her arms on a fluffy carpet, living her best life.