Ciara Reveals Why She And Russell Wilson Called Their Son Win Harrison

Ciara opened up about the sentimental reason behind her son's name.

Ciara shared the sweet story behind why she and Russell Wilson named their newborn son Win Harrison Wilson. Just over two weeks after she welcomed her third child into the world, the “Dose” singer got emotional and revealed it was her husband that came up with the moniker, which has a very special meaning for him.

“That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad,” Ciara told Entertainment Tonight during a video chat interview this week, as she got teary when asked about the name.

“Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ he like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious. There was a lot of love and thought put into it.”

The star shared that they spoke a lot about names and Win was always one the Seattle Seahawks quarterback liked. She said that he came up with the name even before they found out they were expecting their first child together, Sienna, more than three years ago. Ciara also shares 6-year-old son Future with the rapper Future.

“He had all the good names and Win won,” she said.

“So Win is the name and he’s so cute, he’s so precious,” the “Level Up” singer added.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ciara was visibly emotional as she discussed her new baby and also joked about her new mom hormones.

“The hormones, I will tell every pregnant mom, they’re real, OK?” she said, as she noted that the intense emotions don’t stop as soon as the baby is born.

The star also opened up about how she’s doing since she welcomed Win into the world. She said she’s “doing amazing” and “feeling really good” right now, despite the challenges of being a new mom during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m having the best days… God has been good. But I’m having some of the best days of my life,” she added.

Ciara confirmed that she and Russell were officially parents again via a post on her Instagram page last month. The upload was a video that showed her singing “Happy Birthday” to the newborn minutes after his birth, which she explained she also did when she welcomed Sienna into the world.

In the caption, she announced that her son was born on July 24 and weighed eight pounds and one ounce.

Ciara kept fans well updated on social media throughout her pregnancy and posted several looks at her growing bump in photos and videos.