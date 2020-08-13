Ozzy Osbourne Biopic In The Works, Won’t Be A ‘Hallmark Rock Movie’

The story of the Black Sabbath legend's rock 'n' roll life won't be for kids.

Ozzy Osbourne’s life will be immortalized in an upcoming biopic, but it won’t be a family movie. A film about the life of the heavy metal legend is in the early stages and will be produced by his son Jack Osbourne’s production company.

“We have a writer,” Jack told Rolling Stone. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is in active development.”

The movie will follow the rocker’s relationship with his manager and wife Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy told the music outlet that it will show how the two met, fell, and love and ultimately married in 1982, which was the same year he divorced his first wife Thelma.

The time period that the biopic will follow ends with the first OzzFest. The annual rock festival founded the famous family debuted in October 1996 and was one of the most successful rock festival tours for over 20 years.

Sharon said she hopes the movie will be a “survivors” story that people can relate to as it follows Ozzy’s rough rock ‘n roll ride and some of the setbacks he faced. She also promised that the still-untitled project won’t be a sugarcoated “Hallmark rock movie” like the recent Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Freddie Mercury-themed Bohemian Rhapsody, the latter of which she said changed timelines and “everything in it” to appeal to a younger audience.

“ I don’t think it was a great movie,” Sharon said of the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury film, adding that the story was “made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

For Ozzy’s movie, things will be “a lot more real.”

“It’s not like, ‘rock & roll, crazy, and now I’m a granddad.’ It’s so much more than that,” Ozzy’s wife said. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

In January, Sharon revealed to viewers on her CBS chatfest The Talk that one of her goals for 2020 was to produce a project about her life leading up to her marriage to Ozzy.

“I don’t want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician,” she told Variety. “There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side — that’s a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”

Fans know that the Osbournes met in the late 1970s during the height of Ozzy’s Black Sabbath fame when Sharon’s dad Don Arden managed the band. Sharon later took over as Ozzy’s manager and helped him form a solo act. In 1980, Ozzy released the rock radio-friendly Blizzard of Ozz which featured late guitar great Randy Rhoads on hit songs like “Crazy Train.”

Ozzy has a long history of health issues and recently went public with the news that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a secret he kept private for years.