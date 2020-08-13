Zara Larsson Rocks Fluffy Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Glammed-Up Look

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer is no stranger to making an impact on her followers with her beauty and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Love Me Land” songstress stunned in a white fluffy crop top with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage, midriff, and the small tattoo inked on the side of her body. Larsson paired the ensemble with high-waisted white pants of the same color. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she completed the look with white heels. Larsson accessorized with small jeweled hoop earrings while rocking short nails with a coat of dark polish. She dusted her eyes with pink eye shadow and styled her long straight blond hair down with a middle part.

The 22-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was snapped sitting down with her legs parted on a silver-and-black chair. She rested her hands on the arms beside her and tilted her head up. Larsson looked at the camera lens with a fierce mouth-open expression and showed whose boss.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured in front of a plain white backdrop fairly close up. Larsson was photographed side-on, displaying a hint of her profile. She raised her hand to the side of her face and stared up to the right with her piercing eyes.

In the tags, Larsson credited the photographer Paul Edwards for taking the snapshots.

For her caption, she expressed that she’s had a headache for a few days and got shocking results when searching on Google.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 215,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Omg I love that photoshoot,” one user wrote.

“WHY ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Gorgeous as ever,” remarked a third fan.

“Hope you are feeling better. You always look perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a multicolored jumpsuit that had a floral print all over and long sleeves. Larsson paired the outfit with strappy red heels and slicked her blond hair slicked back into a messy bun. She accessorized with jeweled heart-shaped dangling earrings and kept her nails short.