Naya Rivera’s 4-Year-Old Son Josey Reportedly ‘Understands That His Mother Is Gone’ After Her Death

A source has shared how Naya's son and former husband Ryan Dorsey are doing a month after her death.

It’s been a month since Naya Rivera went missing and was later found dead at a California lake, and a source has revealed how her 4-year-old son Josey and former husband Ryan Dorsey are coping without her. According to Entertainment Tonight, Josey “grasps the finality of death” but is doing okay given the horrific circumstances.

A source claimed that the little boy is “doing better every day” and has been with his dad since the tragedy took place.

“Josey is a very strong boy and Naya would be very proud of him,” they said.

They also noted that “this has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones,” but alleged that Naya’s ex has really stepped up to be there for their son. Her sister, Nickayla Rivera, has also been spending a lot of time with the youngster.

The site noted that Josey “is coping well, and some days he seems like an ordinary happy-go-lucky kid” but also “understands that his mother is gone.”

But while Ryan is doing everything he can to be there for his only son, he allegedly is still “very much struggling” with the death of the former Glee star. The two were married in 2014 but split two years later. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The insider claimed that the actor, who’s had roles in Ray Donovan, Justified, and Yellowstone, is still in the grieving process but “stays strong and keeps going for the sake of” his little boy.

Part of the process for Ryan has allegedly been talking about Naya with Josey every day since she went missing. The source noted that the entire family has been sharing their happy memories of the star with the 4-year-old to make sure he remembers her fondly.

“They talk openly about her and answer all of Josey’s questions,” the site claimed.

Naya went missing on July 8 after she and Josey went out on a pontoon boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Josey was later found on the boat alone after the former Glee star failed to return it on time. He told authorities that he saw his mother disappear into the water after they went swimming together.

Naya’s body was tragically found floating almost a week later on July 14.

During a press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said that Naya died saving Josey. Per CNN, she pushed him back onto the boat when they were in the water, but did not have the energy to save herself.