Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In Tiny Bikini

Deborah Tramitz thrilled her 1 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Wednesday, August 12. The German model rocked the skimpy swimwear as she enjoyed the sunny weather in Spain.

The photo showed Deborah standing at the beach, submerged in water from her upper thighs down. The clear, turquoise blue water, the cloudless blue sky, and the rocky coastline comprised her tropical background. According to the geotag, she was in Cala Deia in Mallorca.

The 27-year-old stunner posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. She stood with her legs apart, and her hands placed below her booty. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face. Her hair was wet from swimming, and her body glowed under the heat of the sun.

Deborah sported an animal-print two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the set was not shown in the picture. From what was visible, it had tiny straps that went over her neck for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She wore the matching bottoms that were so revealing. The waistband highlighted her tiny waist, as well as her slender hips. It also featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her lean legs. The garment showcased her round posterior, thanks to its thong design.

Deborah left her blond locks down, its wet strands hanging on her back. Her nails were freshly-manicured with light pink nail polish. She sported a beaded bracelet and a string bracelet as her accessories.

In the caption, Deborah mentioned how happy she felt about being at the beach. She added two hashtags that matched her sentiments. She also shared that her bikini was from a brand called Andi Bagus.

As of this writing, the update gained over 18,400 likes and 310-plus comments. Deborah’s eager fans and followers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and various messages, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Other admirers raved about her assets.

“You are body goals, girl. You brought the heat yourself, not the sun. I am forever in love with your insane curves,” one of her admirers wrote.

“WOW! You are so pretty and so hot! You make me want to go to the beach, but life has been hectic. Happy to see you enjoying Summer,” another fan commented.

“Everybody is burning from the heat of your hotness, Debbie,” a third social media user added.