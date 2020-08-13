Christina Aguilera Puts On A Fiery Display In Low-Cut Gucci Garment With A Bold Red Lip

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself while teasing a potential future project. The powerhouse vocalist, whose career has lasted over two decades, is no stranger to making an impact on her followers and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Aguilera stunned in a black garment that looked to be a swimsuit or bodysuit. It featured Gucci’s logo written across the front in large gold letters and was low-cut, displaying her decolletage. The singer tied her signature blond hair up but left the front to frame out her face. Aguilera applied a bold red lip and accessorized with dangling earrings and rings. She rocked long nails for the occasion that appeared to be a French manicure.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two close-up images within one upload.

In the first shot, Aguilera put on a fiery display and gazed to the right slightly with her piercing eyes. She raised her left hand to the side of her face and oozed fierceness. The Burlesque actress appeared to have been snapped on portrait mode due to the star being the main focus and the background being blurred.

In the next slide, Aguilera sported a similar pose with a slightly mouth-open expression. She tilted her face more to the side and proved that she hadn’t aged a day.

For her caption, Aguilera told her fans to stay tuned for an announcement on Friday. The entertainer didn’t hint at what it was related to but her fans are already extremely excited.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Etienne Ortega for helping her look glammed up.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 425,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“Beautiful queen! Excited to see what you have in store for us! Love you,” one user wrote.

“Wow Xtina never looked better!” another person shared.

“Wtf r u kidding! She looks like an angel,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg, now I’m super excited. Can’t wait what you have for us!!! You look absolutely gorgeous as always! LOVE YOU!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having her loyal social media audience in awe of her is nothing new for Aguilera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked smoking in a short white dress with a low neckline. Aguilera styled her look with a large white hat and enjoyed the sunny weather in a pool.