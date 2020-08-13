Abby Dowse Smolders In Scandalous See-Through Lingerie

On Thursday, Abby Dowse made the work week a little more interesting, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in scandalous lingerie. The Australian bombshell turned her back to the camera for the steamy shot, flashing her sizzling derrière in a racy neon-orange set that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight thanks to its sexy design and see-through nature.

Abby looked like a total smokeshow in a three-piece ensemble from the brand, Honey Birdette, which the model made sure to tag in her photo. The outfit included a minuscule thong that completely bared her buns, sporting a teeny cut-out back that left nothing to the imagination. The item had spaghetti side straps that came up above her hips, and which were fully visible through the sheer garter belt that accentuated her waist. The set was complete with a revealing top crafted out of the same gauzy fabric as the garter belt. Both pieces were adorned with a delicate floral print that added chic and femininity to the number while providing almost no coverage for Abby’s insane curves.

The 30-year-old finished off the daring look with a pair of sheer stockings, which were decorated with peach details that complemented her lingerie. The skin-toned garment sported colored thigh bands, in addition to a matching line going along the back of her legs and across the soles of her feet. Abby accessorized with her signature white, short manicure, rocking discrete gold jewelry around her wrist and on one of her fingers.

The sizzling blonde posed on her knees for the steamy update. She was on the floor, sitting on her heels with her legs spread open. She held one hand on her thigh, looking over her shoulder at the lens with a smoldering gaze. The picture captured her in mid-profile, highlighting her taut midsection, round posterior, and curvy thigh. The angle also offered fans a tantalizing peek at her perky chest, revealing one of the see-through cups of her bra.

Abby appeared to be in her apartment and was snapped in a patch of sunlight coming from a nearby window. The golden rays shone on her toned body and buttocks, while also illuminating her face. Her hair remained in shade, as did the homey interior of her living room. The hottie styled her tresses in subtle waves, letting her locks fall freely down her back. Her plump lips were slightly pursed in a sultry expression, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update. The post received over 10,500 likes within the first two hours, as well as 277 comments from her eager fans.

The stunner penned a flirty caption for her photo, eliciting a lot of response from her following. Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Laura Amy, Kim Hartnett, and Chrysten Zenoni, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Wowwwww [screaming-face emoji] this is amazing on you, chimed in one follower.

“Omg literal perfection,” raved a second person, leaving a string of heart-eyes at the end of their post.

“That lighting,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“Ooohh I think I got a brand new iPhone wallpaper,” quipped a fourth fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “This is legit a perfect picture, that color is amazing on you,” continued their comment.

Abby gave followers a frontal view of her NSFW attire in an update shared the previous day, exposing her deep cleavage and more. You can check out the saucy pic here. Before that, the model showcased her hourglass silhouette in hot-pink lingerie for her audience to admire.