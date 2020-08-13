Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In A Tiny Top

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony treated fans to an eyeful of her curvy body in two photos for her latest Instagram upload. For the pics, she rocked a tight-fitting sports bra that embellished her assets and showcased her toned midsection.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her workout selfies, but she had a casual look for these photos. She looked stunning as she posed in athletic wear inside a hotel room before going out for the night. O’Mahony had her long dark hair straight down and parted to the right, and sported an outfit from fitness wear brand Alphalete. Her top was a white low-cut sports bra that wrapped tightly around her chest. She had on black jogging pants that were loose fitting and had white lines down the sides.

For the first snap, O’Mahony posed in the doorway of the balcony. A couch and large bed could be seen in the background, and there were curtains hanging beside her. The Irish stunner was photographed from the knees up as she slightly tilted her frame. She raised her left arm to rest against the doorway, and kept her other hand in her pocket. Fans caught a view of O’Mahony’s sculpted arms and chiseled stomach while she looked directly into the camera.

The popular YouTuber took a seat on a chair for the second slide. She turned her body to the side and held a hand up to her beautiful face. This angle accentuated her slim waist and hinted at the model’s curvy backside. Viewers caught a glimpse of her killer cleavage in the tight-fitting top.

O’Mahony tagged the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in her post, and in the caption she mentioned relaxing before her “glow up” for the night out. She also tagged the athletic wear company before uploading the pics on Wednesday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 673,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 16,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button. O’Mahony’s replies were littered with heart-eye and hand clap emoji, as fans flooded the comment section with compliments.

“You are so beautiful sweet lady,” one follower wrote.

“Wow what beautiful eyes,” an admirer responded while adding a blue-heart emoji.

“Happy Woman Empowerment Wednesday Caroline,” a fan replied.

“You are goalsssss errrrydayyyy,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her physique with a spicy gym selfie. She rocked another sports bra along with skintight shorts that hugged onto her curves.