Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Underboob In Tiny Bikini For Steamy Car Wash Shoot

Fitness model Lexi Kai showcased her jaw-dropping curves in a steamy three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was photographed wearing a tiny bikini that barely contained her ample assets.

The Colorado native has uploaded multiple posts from this shoot, but in these salacious pics she focused on the front of the barely-there wardrobe. She posed in a car wash, and the sun could be seen setting in the distance. Lexi’s long blond hair was worn down and appeared wet, and there were multiple hoses and puddles surrounding her. The social media influencer sported a minuscule black swimsuit that accentuated her curves. Her top had small triangle cups and thin straps, while the matching bottoms were high waist with side-ties.

For the first picture, the 23-year-old was filmed from the knees up. Both her hands pulled up on the sides of her bottoms which helped embellish her toned legs. Lexi looked off-camera as fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage and underboob.

Lexi grabbed onto the spoiler of a car that matched her outfit for the second photo. She was photographed from the side as she arched her back and looked up. This pose put her curvaceous backside on full display as water droplets could be seen on her skin.

The model once again faced the camera for the final slide. Lexi tugged on her bikini, but this time she shot a sultry glare at the lens. This pose highlighted her flat stomach and generous bust.

In the caption, Lexi left a fire emoji and tagged popular retailer Fashion Nova before adding the scintillating snaps to her page on Wednesday. Many of her 752,000 Instagram followers took notice of the eye-catching update, and nearly 8,000 of them showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over eight hours after it went live. She received almost 200 comments. Models Oxana Rumyantseva and Pandora Blue responded with fire and heart emoji respectively. The comment section was littered with those and compliments from fans.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” a follower added.

“OH WOW HOTTIE,” one fan responded while adding three heart-eye emoji.

“Wonder how many cars crashed during this photo shoot lol,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Lexi flaunted her curvy figure in another swimsuit. She rocked a pink and white number during a nighttime shoot where she posed on the hood of an automobile. Those pictures garnered more than 7,000 likes.