‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Pain-Ridden Steffy Takes The Final Prescription Painkiller

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 14 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still suffering an incredible amount of pain. It also appears as if her pride will prevent her from admitting that she needs the prescription painkillers that her doctor no longer thinks she needs, per Soaps.

Steffy’s In Agony

Steffy hurt her ribs in the motorcycle accident she recently had. Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) warned her that it would take weeks for her to heal and that she should take it easy. He also urged her not to pick up heavy things, including her daughter Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

However, Steffy wanted her life back to normal and since she’s a single mom, she needed to do a lot of things by herself. As seen in the image below, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) dropped by to help her with things around the house. He realized that she was still hurting and that she had not been taking care of herself the way that she should.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she’s in far more agony than she’s willing to admit. Recently, when she saw that her medication was almost finished, she called Finn on his personal phone to ask him for a refill.

The physician then asked her what her pain levels were like. Steffy, who doesn’t like to complain, said that it wasn’t worse than it was in the hospital. Finn took it to mean that she was experiencing less discomfort. However, she’s in agony. He then told her that he wouldn’t let her have a refill and would move her on to a high dose of ibuprofen instead.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas tends to his sister Steffy after realizing that she's in serious pain. pic.twitter.com/MUimHQHu63 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 10, 2020

The Last Pill

Steffy continues to suffer through her pain without telling anyone what she’s going through. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will take her last painkiller realizing that she will have no more relief after its gone.

The astute businesswoman may get some over-the-counter ibuprofen but she may find that it’s ineffective. If she were honest with her doctor, he may let her have more medication. However, she may also not want him to think that she’s weak for needing the drugs.

It appears as if The Bold and the Beautiful is heading toward a prescription pill addiction storyline for Steffy. Will she be able to admit that she needs more help than she’s letting on, or will she seek the pills that she needs from other illegal sources?

Thomas’ best friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), proved to be an invaluable resource when he previously needed some drugs. Will Steffy turn to Vinny for what she needs?