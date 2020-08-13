Celeste Bright Looks Radiant In A White Crop Top For Casual-Chic ‘Pic Of The Day’

Celeste Bright looked radiant in her latest Instagram update, rocking a white crop top that brightened up her gorgeous facial features while also accentuating her glowing tan. The model and influencer posed on a leather couch, lying on her back on a set of fuzzy pillows. The photo appeared to be a selfie, as one of Celeste’s arms was extended out of the frame and the image was taken from a close-up perspective. Her other hand was raised at cheek level, flaunting her chic French manicure. The décor matched her outfit, as well as the white tips on her nails, making her bronzed skin and golden tresses emerge as the only splash of color in the shot.

The skimpy tank top was a ribbed design sporting a jagged jewel neckline. The garment cut off just below the chest line, leaving her trim midriff on display. A delicate ruffled trim added femininity to the number. Celeste accessorized with a sumptuous Chanel necklace — a gold chain adorned with a stoned-encrusted pendant of the label’s famous logo — lending a sophisticate vibe to her casual look.

The stunner wore her hair down for the snap, brushing her locks to the side as she prompted up her head against the backrest of the couch. Her small hoop earrings were barely visible amid her messy waves, matching the shine of her luscious mane. The pic captured her from the waist up, teasing a glimpse of her pink bottoms. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her torso, calling attention to her abs. Celeste looked into the camera with an intense, alluring gaze, softly pursing her plump lips in a sultry expression.

The top was from popular brand, PrettyLittleThing, which Celeste credited with a double tag in her post — one on the photo itself, and another one in the caption. The model made sure to specify that the upload was a paid promotional shot for the online retailer, leading one fan to attempt a play on words in comments section.

“You are such a pretty little thing, Celeste!” quipped the Instagrammer, leaving a heart and flower emoji for the sizzling blonde.

Followers showed their love for the look with a flurry of hearts and heart-eyes in the comments, complimenting the model’s beauty and stirring gaze.

“Your eyes are beautiful and magical,” wrote a second person, adding a whimsical touch with a mermaid emoji.

“Captivating eyes, perfect nose, luscious lips,” gushed a third fan.

“I love your nails,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

As of this writing, the photo has been live on the platform for five hours and has already amassed more than 16,260 likes and 205 comments.

The upload came just one day after Celeste put on a racy display in an unzipped black outfit from the same brand, exposing her tight abs and more for her audience to admire. That post has been liked over 36,700 times since it was shared and can be viewed here.