‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday: Ridge Tells Brooke That He Married Shauna In Vegas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 12 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) dressed in a sexy negligee. She was sprawled on the bed as she waited for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to join her, per Soaps. However, she noticed that he seemed off and asked him to share what was troubling him. She felt that they could tackle anything as husband and wife.

When Brooke mentioned that they should renew their vows, Ridge blurted out that something had happened in Vegas. When she carried on about rebuilding their marriage and focusing on the future, the dressmaker interjected again. He told her that something had broken up their marriage. He told her that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was back in L.A.

Brooke guessed that he and Shauna had slept together. Ridge looked pained and said that it was worse than that. He then told Brooke that he and Shauna were married. Brooke reeled as she tried to process the news that Shauna was Ridge’s wife. As seen in the image below, she exclaimed “What?” and tried to wrap her head around what he was saying.

When you find out your husband married someone else in Vegas ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KRft0ouSKA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2020

In the meantime, Shauna and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) talked about her wedding. Shauna expressed her regret that her marriage came about in this way and that Ridge had not been so shocked by the news. However, she loved that she was finally the designer’s wife because it was a dream come true. As seen in the image below, Shauna called her best friend her “ride or die” as they sipped on champagne.

Quinn warned her that they needed to keep their secret. Shauna wasn’t comfortable with the lies but Quinn brushed off her fears. Shauna was also worried about Brooke who now no longer had a husband. She said that Ridge was better off with Shauna than with his ex-wife.

Quinn had no regrets about severing the final tie between Ridge and Brooke. Shauna still felt guilty because she didn’t like deception. Quinn pointed out that Shauna had merely followed her instructions. Shauna fretted about Ridge and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) reaction if they found out that they had divorced Brooke on the dressmaker’s behalf.

We ???? this #BoldandBeautiful friendship. RT if you do too! pic.twitter.com/izhPF4pUQc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2020

Eric and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) shared their thoughts at Forrester Creations. He wasn’t happy that Quinn had exposed Brooke and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) kiss. Donna thought that Quinn wanted to break up Brooke and Ridge so that he could be with Shauna. Donna felt that Ridge would never be with the former Vegas showgirl.

Also at Forrester Creations, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) talked designs. Hope agreed with her remarks about the Hope For The Future range. Zoe then apologized again for her role in Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) kidnapping. Hope accepted the apology and said that it was time to let the past go.