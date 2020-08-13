Demi Moore’s Daughter, Tallulah Willis, Looks Gorgeous In A Green Bikini While Posing In A Creek

Tallulah posed against a large boulder in the middle of the water.

Tallulah Willis got her feet a bit wet in a sylvan setting to model another cute bikini. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old fashion enthusiast shared an ethereal photo on her Instagram account that had some of her followers comparing her to a pretty pixie and a wood nymph.

Tallulah wore a bikini from Tropic of C, the swimwear brand co-founded by Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel. The bathing suit was a vibrant spring green color with a classic check pattern that gave it a vintage vibe. The top had spaghetti straps and underwire demi cups that fully displayed Tallulah’s perky cleavage. Her bottoms had a low scooped waist and matching curved leg openings that were cut high to elongate her lean, lithe limbs. They also accentuated the size difference between her hips and her trim midsection.

The short bangs of Tallulah’s brunette pixie cut were brushed to the side. Her face looked fresh, and her pale complexion was flawless. She completed her summery look with coral nail polish.

She posed in the middle of a shallow creek, where she leaned against a large craggy boulder. The clear water reached her ankles, and it looked like she had just stirred up some of the sediment on the muddy creek bed by crossing her legs at the knees. She was photographed at an angle as she tilted her head down a bit and gave the camera a sidelong glance.

The creek was full of much smaller smooth rocks, moss, and twigs from the many trees that lined its banks. Tallulah stood near a tuft of tall verdant grass sprouting from a patch of earth in the middle of the water. The slender stems of the foliage towered over her.

The tranquil natural setting of Tallulah’s photo shoot had many of her followers coming up with imaginative ways to describe her.

“Where are your wings at you gorgeous forest nymph,” read one response to her post.

“Water fairy,” another fan wrote.

“River’s mermaid,” a third person remarked.

“WOW you’re incapable of taking a bad bikini picture! You are simply beautiful. I hope you and your family are safe,” a fourth admirer said.

Tallulah was also compared to her mother, Ghost actress Demi Moore. Her father is Die Hard star Bruce Willis.

While Tallulah is a creative spirit who occasionally combines her passion for fashion and art by posing for whimsical photos in bikinis from different designers’ brands, she can boast having a clothing label of her own. Her Wyllis collection has a retro aesthetic, but its designer has a modern goal of promoting wellness. Tallulah told Nylon magazine that she wants her brand “to be synonymous with safety, comfort, inclusivity, and a feeling of self-esteem and self-care.”