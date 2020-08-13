‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Rocks Glasses In New Instagram Update & Fans Love Her Post-Baby Look

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a new mom again, and she took to Instagram recently to share a post with her 3.9 million followers about an interesting topic — placental encapsulation. Instagrammers had plenty of questions for her, and only some of them wondered about the capsules.

“How do you look so good after just giving birth?!? I looked like a sewer rat after mine lol!!” wondered one fan of the mother of four’s post-birth look.

In the shot, Kailyn sat in front of a window atop a gray, overstuffed piece of furniture. She was all smiles as she rocked a pair of glasses that looked cute and highlighted her big eyes that somehow didn’t look tired despite the newborn baby in her house. The new mother also had her blond highlighted hair fixed beautiful, and it cascaded in soft curls from a trendy middle part over both shoulders, falling nearly to her waist.

Kailyn wore a heather gray t-shirt that featured writing on a pink camouflage background across her chest, which was mostly covered by the lengths of her hair. She held up the bottle filled with capsules, which revealed a bracelet accessory. Kailyn’s intricate tattoo sleeves also peeked out from beneath her shirt’s short sleeves.

“If drinking my placenta makes me look like you after giving birth, not even a month ago SIGN ME UP. You are killing it sista!” enthused a second fan who referenced Kailyn’s placental smoothie.

Others had a few questions about the unusual option Kailyn chose for her placenta.

“Yeah, please cover this on the podcast! I would love to hear more about it for my future pregnancies!” suggested a third follower.

“I mean this completely sincerely: do they offer advice for what to say/who to talk to when you say you want to keep the placenta? Put it in the birth plan? Tell the delivery room nurse? Doctor?” a fourth devotee wondered.

The reality TV star’s followers shared the love with her on the photo. More than 27,000 hit the “like” button, and nearly 550 Instagrammers took the time to leave a comment for her. While a few people left a rude comment about her choice, most who replied praised her fresh and rested look.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kailyn shared a photograph of her son while revealing his name — Creed. The little boy was her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She gazed adoringly at the baby in a pose that also showed off her post-birth body.