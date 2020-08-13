Jade Picon Stuns In White Tankini While Surfing In The Ocean

Brazilian fitness icon Jade Picon stunned her 9.8 million Instagram followers in her most recent offering. Clad in a white two-piece swimsuit, she lay on her surfboard while the waves crashed around her.

The 18-year-old took to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning with a smoking hot photo. The surfer girl captioned the image by showing her love for the ocean with five dolphin emoji.

The young model wore a white tankini that clung to her athletic frame. The top had thick straps that supported her bust as she took on the sea, while the color contrasted with her sun-kissed décolletage. The bikini top had a low, square neckline that bared a hint of cleavage. Jade showed off her tanned arms as she relaxed on the board.

Jade teamed the top with its matching bottoms that fitted her flawless figure rather snugly. She put her round booty and curvaceous thighs on display as she lay on her tummy for the pic.

The social media star’s hair was damp from her water sports’ exploits. She wore an off-center part and let her deep brown locks fall down her shoulders and back in wet strands. Even though she was surfing, Jade still took the time to accessorize and wore a linked chain around her neck as well as a ring on her finger.

The breathtaking shot showed Jade on a black and bright green surfboard. Even though the frothy white waves were crashing just behind her, she seemed unperturbed. She put her left elbow on the board and leaned her head against the palm of her hand. She shielded her face from the glare of the sun with her fingers while looking directly at the camera. Jade’s ice blue eyes held no fear as she gazed at the lens and smiled provocatively. In the foreground, the foamy sea indicated that she was in deep water on a cloudless, sunny day.

Soon after she posted, Jade was inundated with comments and likes as her fans showed their appreciation for the offering. Many of them waxed lyrical and gushed in the comments section.

“Beautiful girl,” one fan raved about Jade’s looks.

“You don’t get tired of being perfect do you?” another follower gushed.

A certain Instagrammer also declared their admiration for the teenage model.

“I love you,” they said and followed the statement with a heart emoji.

According to Google Translate, one devotee praised Jade’s vibes and said that she always transmitted good energy.

Jade’s photograph sparked intense excitement among those who follow her. This particular offering has already racked up over 180,000 likes and 922 comments in the four hours since it went live.