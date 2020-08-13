‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Rafe Share A Close Moment, Ben Has A Nightmare

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 13, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of tense moments in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) share a moment with her former husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

The pair of recently renewed their friendship and have been spending a lot of time together. It was Hope who helped Rafe get through losing custody of her would-be adopted son, David, earlier this year. Ever since that moment, sparks have seemingly been flying between the former couple.

On Thursday, there will seemingly be even more heat between the duo. It looks like Hope may be there for Rafe again now that he’s declined to adopt Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) baby boy. She will likely be a shoulder to lean on and someone to talk things out with, as Rafe has been dealing with a lot of drama from another one of his ex-wives, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

As fans already know, both Gering and Alfonso are set to leave the soap later this year, and rumors are flying that they may exit the show together as a couple.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will still be dealing with the fallout from his kidnapping and torture. Ben will have a nightmare about killing his new wife, and the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). In the dream, he’ll strangle her to death, much like he did his victims when he was the necktie killer.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

The nightmare will likely have Ben uneasy as he continues to try and hide the severity of his trauma from Ciara so that they can attempt to enjoy for their first days as man and wife together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben’s kidnapper Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will arrive back in Salem. She’ll try to stay out of sight from anyone who may recognize her and haul her down to the police station for her part in bombing the church and holding Ben hostage.

Instead, she’ll seemingly come to town to make sure that Ben carries out what she brainwashed him to do, kill Ciara. Eve is looking for justice for her daughter Paige, who was murdered by Ben when he was in the throws of his mental illness.

In addition, Gwen and Jake (Brandon Barash) will have an argument about his relationship with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).