Iggy Azalea Flaunts Cleavage In Zip-Up Blue Swimsuit

Iggy Azalea showed off her gorgeous post-pregnancy curves in her latest Instagram update, and her 13.6 million followers appeared to love the singer’s sexy summer look.

The “Kream” songstress shared a flirty video of herself. In it, she wore an extremely high-cut royal blue swimsuit trimmed in white with a zipper over her chest that she wrote came from the Fashion Nova line. The suit’s scoop neck, combined with the opening, teased plenty of her ample cleavage. The outfit also showed off a hit of her voluptuous hips and emphasized her flat tummy and nipped-in waist. A bit of Iggy’s colorful arm tattoo also showed in the clip.

Iggy wore her long blond hair entirely straight, and it hung down her back from a trendy center party. The singer also tucked a bit behind her ear, which also helped show off the incredibly large gold hoop earrings, which also came from Fashion Nova. Her large brown eyes also popped in the shot, and she arranged her full lips into a smirky half-smile.

On the light-colored wall behind the model hung a black and white piece of artwork. I huge cheetah appeared to be looking into a mirror perched in front of a cluttered countertop. Iggy’s fans gave her plenty of love on the video, which got over 460,000 viewers. Plus, nearly 231,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and almost 2,000 left a kind comment for the mother of one. Many of the replies featured the flame emoji to indicate that the Instagram user thought she looked hot in the swimwear.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet (inside & outside). The way you ALWAYS look so good!!!” declared one follower who also included a world and a crown.

“Yeah, that smirk is hittin’ different. You are one fine looking woman, Iggy. Gorgeous queen. I heart you. You are perfect,” a second fan wrote along with red heart-eye emoji.

“It’s the most beautiful person in the world for me. I love you, Iggy. You are so bad, beauty,” enthused a third Instagrammer.

“You never fail or disappoint, miss Iggy. You haven’t missed in the last two weeks, Iggy. Radio rebel smile,” a fourth devotee replied, including several flames and hearts.

As several of her followers noted, Iggy has showcased her incredible curves over the past couple of weeks. The Inquisitr recently reported that she flaunted her body while wearing a skintight orange maxi dress while lounging on an olive green velvet couch.