Niece Waidhofer Is Sans Panties In Latest Risque Instagram Update

Instagram and cosplay model Niece Waidhofer opted out of wearing panties in the latest underwear update she shared with her 1.9 million followers. The celebrity also declared that she was “an accidental Village People cosplay” in the revealing shot.

The cosplay sensation wore a sheer black bra that plunged down low and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. It featured a lace pattern that also extended below the cups. Niece paired this with a satin choker a matching band around one wrist.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted to the side. However, the celebrity has messed it up by running one hand through it as she posed. Long tendrils of her hair also cascaded down over her shoulders, partially covering her underwear. The pose not only highlighted her gorgeous face but her pale complexion and smooth stomach as well.

In the caption, she stated that she was “a horseshoe mustache” away from looking like a member of the Village People, a famous singing group responsible for the hit songs, “Y.M.C.A” and “In The Navy.”

While many were impressed with what she wore, others also noticed something that she didn’t wear — namely her panties.

The close-up image showed the top half of Niece’s body. However, her belly button could be seen as well as her curvaceous hips. For many, the assumption was made that she was wearing a matching set but that was simply not the case.

“Damn Niece, no pants? Sexy,” declared one of her admirers.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the photo had gathered 77,3000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring supporters.

“I don’t [remember] that outfit as being part of any of their videos. And I’m glad for that,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I’m just over here trying to figure out wtf a horseshoe mustache is,” a fan joked in regard to Niece’s comment.

“The living doll is back,” another person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji.

Niece often shares risque underwear snaps for her Instagram followers to enjoy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her pert derriere while wearing a pair of sheer black stockings. Posing in front of a large mirror, her fans were instantly captivated.