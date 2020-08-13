Lydia Farley Flaunts Her Slender Body In A Multi-Colored Bikini

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley went online on Wednesday, August 12, and treated her 780,000-plus Instagram followers to yet another skin-baring picture.

In the snapshot, Lydia could be seen rocking a skimpy crocheted bikini that boasted multiple colors. Her top consisted of triangular cups, a plunging neckline, scalloped edges, and thin straps that tied behind her neck. The tiny garment not only enabled Lydia to show off some cleavage but it also provided fans with a glimpse of sideboob.

Lydia teamed the top with matching string bottoms that she tied low on her hips to draw attention toward her sexy things. Besides, the attire also highlighted her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a ring, and a thin gold bracelet. The hottie also retained the sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. It looked like the shoot took place in a patio, during the daytime.

A large wooden table with a basket of flowers sitting atop it could be seen in the background, together with two bamboo chandeliers. To pose, Lydia could be seen perching on the edge of the table with her legs slightly spread apart. She sported a pout and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she implied that she can’t wait for the weekend to begin. Within eight hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 20,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her followers took to the comments section and shared close to 530 messages to praise Lydia’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look beautiful and stunning as always,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn, you are absolutely gorgeous, babe! Will you marry me, please?” another user chimed in.

“Happy Wednesday, Lydia. I love your photoshoot. You look amazing. I hope you have a good day. Stay safe and healthy,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re getting prettier day by day, girl. I love your eyes!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Vanessa Christine and Francesca Farago.

Even since summers began in Europe, Lydia has been mesmerizing Instagram users with her hot photos from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 6, she shared another image in which she rocked a minuscule olive bathing suit.