Dolly Parton To Release Her First Holiday Album In 30 Years, Titled ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Dolly Parton fans have something new to look forward to this year as the acclaimed country singer is planning to release her first holiday album in 30 years titled A Holly Dolly Christmas, Billboard reported on Wednesday.

The collection will be released ahead of the holidays on October 2. According to the outlet, the project will include “a mix of originals and holiday standards and features Parton duetting with such famous friends as Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, as well as with her brother Randy Parton.”

Bublé is featured on “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” which will be the first official single released from the album.

While speaking to Billboard, the “Jolene” singer revealed that she had wanted to make the album for a while, but she didn’t find the time until this year.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The title is a reference to “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” famously performed by Burl Ives. Parton said Ives was one of her favorite performers, hence why he appeared on many of the holiday specials she’s hosted throughout the years.

“I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, ‘Why don’t do I call it something cute and clever, like that or ‘Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly,’ something corny like that.'”

Tonight Show host Fallon got involved in the project after Parton decided she wanted to do a cover of the iconic Mariah Carey song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She recalled a time when she was a guest on his show, and he wanted her to sing it, but she didn’t know it.

Since then, she has learned it and wanted Fallon to sing it with her.

“And he said, yes. So I’m really excited about that,” said Parton.

Some of the production occurred during the pandemic, meaning several of the featured performers had to record separate from her.

Explaining the process that went into it, the 74-year-old said they had to wear masks and gloves while working with the sound engineer.

She and her team were cautious about keeping the number of people around while she sang to a minimum, saying they had to be “very smart” and “very careful” to protect themselves and the songstress, who calls herself “an older person.”

Parton also has a few other projects releasing this fall, including a DVD collection called The Ultimate Dolly Parton and a coffee table book detailing her career titled Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.