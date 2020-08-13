Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Tightfitting Electric Blue Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sizzled in the latest update shared to her 1.5 million Instagram followers. Wearing bright blue workout attire, the celebrity also asked her fans to comment regarding where they were “born and raised” before revealing that she had been born in Queens, New York, and brought up in Los Angeles.

Sharing two shots, Qimmah stood in front of a mirror as she took the selfies. She wore a hoodie in a dazzling shade of electric blue which also featured white piping and long sleeves. The item of clothing closely hugged her chiseled form and showed off her famous abs as well as a small belly button piercing.

Qimmah teamed this with a matching pair of sweatpants in the same vibrant shade. Two thin white stripes ran down either side of her perfectly sculptured thighs and an untied drawstring hung down in the front.

The celebrity’s golden locks were straightened and she had flicked her pair over to one side. As a result of this, her tresses cascaded over her shoulder while she posed with her phone in one hand in order to capture the perfect shot.

Both images were very similar. The first showed Qimmah looking toward the mirror and slightly downward as she gazed at something that wasn’t captured in the snap. The second was a mirror of this shot except that, this time, Qimmah looked at her phone.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. It only took half an hour before the set had reached 5,500 likes. In addition, she already had close to 150 comments from her adoring fans.

Immediately, her supporters started giving details of where they were from. However, others wanted nothing more than to comment on Qimmah’s gorgeous outfit.

“YOU are blessed to be so perfect!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Great outfit and beautiful photos,” a fan said.

“Beautiful,” a fourth person simply stated before adding a row of emoji for further emphasis.

While many wanted to reveal details of their upbringing or talk about Qimmah’s workout gear, others preferred to simply use emoji in order to convey how much they appreciated her latest update. The most popular were the heart-eyed and fire emoji. However, considering the color of her outfit, many also decided to use the blue heart one.

Qimmah has had a busy day today on her official social media account, posting several updates close together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also shared a sultry update in which she flaunted her killer curves in a pair of denim jeans and a plunging burnt orange top.