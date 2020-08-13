Keilah Kang Flashes Her Incredible Curves And Slender Body In A Black Bikini

American model Keilah Kang went online on Wednesday, August 12, and wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers with yet another sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Keilah could be seen rocking a skimpy black, two-piece bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique.

The ensemble consisted of a stylish black bikini top that boasted triangular cups and a plunging V-shaped neckline that had two thin straps running across it. The garment, which had small white triangles printed all over it, not only allowed Keilah to show off an ample amount of cleavage but it also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that highlighted her toned thighs.

Keilah wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and opted for a gold pendant that sat at the base of her throat. She also accessorized with a silver ring.

The shoot took place at a beach during the daytime. The beautiful view of the sea, the clear blue sky, and some small white buildings could be seen in the background. To pose, Keilah sat on a wooden staircase. She folded one of her legs, held her hair with one hand and kept the other hand on her thighs. The hottie tilted her head and gazed straight into the camera as she soaked up the sun.

In the caption, Keilah expressed her love for sunbathing and informed her fans that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Swiminista. The hottie also offered her followers a 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within nine hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 50,000 likes. In addition to that, Keilah’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus comments to praise amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Very gorgeous and hot,” one of her fans commented, adding multiple fire emoji.

“You look amazing. Can I please join you at the beach and spend the day with you?” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful angel, you have such a nice body! I love you,” a third follower wrote.

“Definitely the sexiest and the prettiest gal on Instagram. You’re a class apart,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Keilah has been on a sexy picture-posting spree of late. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 9, she shared another sexy image on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a revealing tank top that she teamed with light-wash Daisy Dukes.