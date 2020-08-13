Model Lexi Wood Displays Four Sexy, Creative Ways To Wear A String Bikini

Lexi Wood took to Instagram Wednesday evening with a sizzling video tutorial that stunned her 977,000 followers. The gorgeous blonde looked stunning in a tiny bathing suit that displayed Lexi’s incredible physique and set off her golden tan, racking up over 2,000 likes in less than 20 minutes after the post was uploaded.

During the series of clips, she fashioned a white string bikini into multiple styles, all the while teasing the camera with her flirty demeanor.

The top featured soft, triangular cups with three long strings. One pair attached to the top corners of the two pieces of fabric and tied in a bow behind Lexi’s neck. The last string was strung through the ruched bottoms of the two cups, encircled her rib cage, and also tied in a bow in the back.

Lexi straightened each cup over her pert breasts and seductively ran her thumbs underneath the straps across her decolletage, as she smiled and winked at the camera.

The video then cut to Lexi standing in the same position, but with a seemingly instant transformation to the fit of her outfit.

She had reversed the orientation of the garment, tying the two individual straps at the top of the triangular shapes around her torso instead, so the cups shot out sideways over her breasts.

She used the long string to criss-cross over the front of her chest, and secured the bow behind her neck, which created a keyhole shape in between her bust that displayed an alluring hint of cleavage.

She shimmied for the camera, and made a sultry kissing motion toward the viewer as she ran her open palms slowly down both sides of her body.

In the third incarnation of the ensemble, Lexi made just a small adjustment. The strip around her neck was released and retied against the center of her chest, which closed the keyhole shape into a circle, and effectively made the suit strapless.

For the finale, she wore the bikini in a similar fashion to the second look. Instead of crossing the straps above her breasts, however, she pulled them straight up behind her neck, creating striking vertical lines over her delicate collarbones.

As the video came to a close, Lexi turned and briefly faced her curvaceous rear end toward the videographer, arching her back and fussing with the bottom of the bikini.

She took a stylish pair of sunglasses from off-camera, which she slipped over her eyes as she threw one last kiss.