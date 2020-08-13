Ashley Resch Shows Off Her ‘Wifey’ Side & Voluptuous Curves In Tight White Mini Dress

Ashley Resch took to Instagram to thrill her followers with a photo that showed off her wifey side in a sexy outfit from Fashion Nova.

In the shot, Ashley stood outside in front of a large concrete wall. The brightly lit photo prompted the model to squint her eyes, and she kept her full lips slightly open. She wore her long blond hair in trendy waves that seemed to blowback slightly. Ashley accentuated her curves with her pose. She stood with her legs apart, which showed off her muscular thighs, and then she held one white manicured hand up to touch her chest, and put the other on her nipped-in waist, showcasing her voluptuous curves.

Perhaps the highlight of the picture was a sexy white mini dress Ashley wore. The top was shaped like a bra with what appeared to be an underwire running underneath her chest. The garment pushed her full bosom up over the top revealing plenty of her ample cleavage. The straps looked like belts and even buckled with several different gold hole choices. A cutout revealed a slice of Ashley’s flat stomach, and the tight skirt hugged her curves ending several inches above her knees.

The picture revealed a butterfly tattoo on one of Ashley’s arms as well as an intricate arm sleeve and several smaller inkings on her fingers. A bit of her leg ink was also visible on her thick thigh. The post received plenty of love with more than 6,800 hitting the “like” button, and almost 115 took the time to leave a comment for the model with several using the flame emoji to indicate that she looked hot in the Fashion Nova outfit.

“Only angels could pull off a nice white dress. I see faith, strength, and love in your eyes,” gushed one fan who left several flames, a heart, and eyes.

“Wow, you are definitely a radiant angel. You look magically beautiful,” a second devotee replied with a black heart and several yellow sparkles.

“Wow, looking so beautiful, baby! I love that outfit on you. Gorgeous,” exclaimed a third Instagrammer.

“Wifey is for me. I was TOLD rather boldly—beautifully alluring photo. Absolute perfection,” a fourth follower wrote.

Ashley is no stranger to showcasing her hot body on Instagram, much to her fans’ delight. The Inquisitr previously reported that she declared photographs of herself wearing skimpy black lingerie looked like a work of art, and they agreed with her by interacting with the post.