Maura Higgins Goes Glam In A Beige Dress On Instagram: ‘Golden Nights’

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins went online on Wednesday, August 12, and treated her legions of Instagram followers to a very hot and glamorous snapshot.

In the picture, Maura, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island, could be seen rocking a beige-colored dress. The outfit featured a halterneck, shoulder-baring design, wrap-style front, and knee-length skirt. Made up of silk material, the dress was simple yet elegant and perfectly matched Maura’s sunkissed skin tone.

Maura wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings, multiple bracelets, an assortment of rings, and a chic wristwatch. The hottie also accessorized with a white purse from Yves Saint Laurent that boasted a gold chain strap.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Crete, Greece. It looked like the shoot took place outside the entrance of some building. To pose, she stood straight, held her purse, tilted her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Per the tag in her post, Maura’s stylish outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within eight hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 103,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Maura’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 390 comments in which they praised her amazing body, pretty looks, and her incredible sense of style.

Such a volume of interest shows that Maura is quite popular on the photo-sharing website. So, it should be no surprise that many of her posts go viral.

“Hope you are having the best time in Greece. I miss you, babes,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are a goddess. I am obsessed with your face, body, and style,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Love this pic! How can someone be this perfect and gorgeous is beyond me!” a third follower wrote.

“For me, you are the sexiest woman in the world. Keep rocking, and thanks for sharing your beautiful pics. They make my day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and celebrities also liked and commented on the photograph, including Lucie Rose Donlan, Rachel Ward, Molly Mae-Hague, and Jennifer McSween.

Maura, who is currently holidaying in Greece, has been posting several pictures on her timeline and Instagram Stories to provide her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled getaway. On August 9, she shared another pic on her page in which she could be seen rocking a white, bandeau-style bikini top that she teamed with see-through trousers.