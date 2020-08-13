Noah Cyrus Puts The ‘Power On’ While Wearing Animal-Print Crop Top In Latest Sultry Update

Noah Cyrus has delighted her 5.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent update. Wearing an animal-print top and standing in a ray of sunshine, the celebrity declared that the power was now “on.” Her eager supporters were quick to agree as they rushed in to comment on the impressive snap.

Noah stared directly at the camera while standing next to a potted palm tree with her famous sultry expression on her face. Her dazzling blue eyes and plump lips were the focal points as she posed.

However, many were more impressed by the tiny leopard-print crop top that hugged her figure and highlighted her cleavage. The outfit also drew attention to Noah’s narrow waist.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle. One side was swept behind her back but the other section tumbled down over her chest. Around her neck, she wore a variety of gold necklaces, some of which featured pendants. A small black heart tattoo was also present on her shoulder.

A ray of sunlight swept in from the right side of the shot, highlighting Noah’s pale complexion and giving her a decided glow. Her face was still in shadow for the shot, though, adding a somewhat atmospheric vibe.

A wall that featured bright red wallpaper was visible behind the celebrity. Pale golden rings of color were also included in the pattern. One of these orbs was situated directly behind Noah, creating a halo effect around her beautiful face.

As soon as Noah posted the image, many of her followers instantly responded. Within only a single hour of posting, the photo had gathered more than 75,000 likes and hundreds of comments as her fans delighted in the update.

“Beautiful inside and out,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Goddess,” a fan simply stated.

“Power is on,” said another user in reference to Noah’s caption.

“YEOOO NOAAHHHH STAAAPHHH, my heart cannot take your beauty,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with several emoji.

While plenty of her admirers were vocal in their praise, others decided to use emoji as a way in which to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and fox emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently thrilled her followers while she wore a lacy red dress during her trip to Las Vegas. The stunning attire was ruched down the front and hugged her lithe figure as she posed against a brick wall that featured several smiling masks above.