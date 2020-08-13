Aaron Rodgers On The Bears Is Something Brett Favre Would Like To See Just For Fans’ Reactions

Aaron Rodgers playing for the Chicago Bears is something former Green Bay Packers great Brett Favre would love to see. The Hall of Famer made an appearance on the Complex Sports podcast on Tuesday and explained his rationale for why he’d enjoy seeing that situation unfold.

After Favre said he wanted to see Rodgers on his last time rival squad, he explained it wasn’t because he has any animosity towards his old squad. Instead, the man who preceded Rodgers as the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller in Green Bay said he’d like to see it, just to see how Bears fans would react.

In the podcast, later posted on Twitter, he said he’d love to see Rodgers playing in Chicago because combined, the two quarterbacks had beaten up on the team so many times in his career. He added he’d like to see fans feel torn about rooting for someone who had beaten them so many times.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation wrote that he understood exactly what the Hall of Famer, who finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings was talking about. At the same time, he said there’s something very enticing about the whole idea.

“Imagining Aaron Rodgers in navy blue and orange is a challenge for a lot of reasons, both practical and emotional. But envisioning him orchestrating touchdown drives while backed by an elite defense is the stuff of which dreams are made.”

Medina added that he’s old enough to have seen other quarterbacks go from villains to their rival teams, to heroes. That includes former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon who finished his career with the Pack, playing his final two seasons there and appearing in six total games with the team.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Medina pointed out that the idea Rodgers is moving from one NFC North franchise to another anytime soon is extremely unlikely. There is his contract, first of all.

That price tag, according to the analyst makes it difficult to trade him. The way the contract is structured also makes it difficult to see Rodgers getting cut anytime before 2022.

There is the argument to be made that the Pack drafted his replacement in Jordan Love. The rookie was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Rodgers’ team. Many analysts said there was very little chance they took the Utah State product that early to have him as a long-term backup.

For his part, Favre was not positing the idea that he thought Rodgers would end up in Chicago. Simply that he’d enjoy seeing what the reactions would be if it happened.