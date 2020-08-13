Qimmah Russo Rocks Impressive Leg And Ab Circuit In Revealing Black Bodysuit

Qimmah Russo got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram update, in which the fitness model shared a motivating series of videos looking spectacular during an intense gym workout. The post thrilled her 1.6 million followers, racking up almost 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

The six short clips led viewers through demonstrations of Qimmah’s routine for keeping her muscular physique on point.

She picked the song “Enjoy Yourself” by artist Pop Smoke for the musical background in the videos.

Qimmah wore a skintight black bodysuit that clung to all of her curves, featuring a faint monochromatic pattern that caught points of light in all the right places.

The garment left her chiseled shoulders and most of her back bare. The wide straps crossed over one another in the front, creating a keyhole embellishment that showed off her sizzling cleavage. The straps fit closely around her neck and then made another cross over Qimmah’s upper back, attaching on either side of a deep “V” that dipped towards her curvaceous booty.

The rear of the suit had black ruched pockets on either side, further accentuating the roundness of her cheeks. The lightweight fabric hugged her shapely thighs all the way down to cuffs that ended a few inches above her ankles.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of white Nike’s and no visible socks.

She had a wide, beautiful smile on her face for most of the strenuous workout. That, combined with her rapid and controlled movements, made it look virtually effortless.

The session included multiple pieces of equipment. She began with walking lunges while carrying kettle bells, then moved to a plank position balanced on a Bosu ball while running in place.

Next, full crunches with outspread arms and legs kept her grinning at the camera, followed by modified sit ups.

She finished the workout with standing crunches on both a machine and holding a barbell across her shoulders.

Qimmah was working out in a well-equipped, yet small gym. The industrial space had high ceilings with exposed metal beams and a cement floor partially covered in AstroTurf. The lower half of the walls were covered with panels of brightly-colored graffiti art, and above that, pieces of corrugated metal.

One end of the space featured two long shelves lined with kettle bells of various sizes and weights, exercise balls, and a huge rack of disc weights for a barbell.