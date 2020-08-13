Bruna Rangel Lima Shares Sizzling Video Update While Strolling The Beach In Unique Orange Thong Bikini

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a uniquely-patterned bright orange bikini, she strolled along the beach as she commented in the caption that there was no place that she’d “rather be,” and that California had been good to her.

Bruna chose a unique bikini that featured a neon shade of orange. Forming triangles of color on the cups, what appeared to be white mesh was then situated between the bright panels and the yellow piping that continued on to form the halterneck straps. The top plunged down low and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage as she walked along the water’s edge.

The bikini briefs featured a similar pattern. This time, the yellow piping was separated into three strips on each side and gathered together to join a secondary orange panel that sat high over each of Bruna’s curvaceous hips.

After walking a short distance, the celebrity then posed with her toes in the water, pushing aside her golden hair as she did so. Adjusting the straps of her briefs, Bruna turned away from the camera, revealing her pert derriere. She flicked her straightened locks over her shoulders before the shot changed to one of her walking along the beach once more.

An impressive pier was situated behind her. It featured an enormous Ferris wheel that dominated the landscape and not a single cloud graced the sky above as Bruna enjoyed the sunny weather. Many of her fans commented on the fact that a solitary “lucky” person also got to watch her escapades.

As soon as Bruna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the clip had already gathered more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“The most amazing female form,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The sexiest woman on IG,” a fan said.

“You’re so cute,” said another user.

“Looking gorgeous. You really pop in that color,” a fourth person wrote, adding some emoji for further effect.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Bruna’s latest clip. As is often the case with her bikini posts, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variants of the heart emoji.

Most of Bruna’s updates usually include swimwear. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a post in which she rocked a pair of denim jeans and a blue cropped top.