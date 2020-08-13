Georgina Mazzeo Rocks An Extremely Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo went online on Wednesday, August 12, and mesmerized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Georgina could be seen rocking an extremely tiny, black bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. Her bikini top boasted triangular cups, a string that ran across her chest, and thin straps that tied behind her neck. The ensemble struggled to contain her assets, and as a result, she flashed a glimpse of underboob to titillate her admirers.

Georgina teamed her top with equally skimpy string bottoms that were tied high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to expose her lower torso. The risque ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach, incredible abs, and lean legs.

The stunner wore her slightly damp, brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. A few strands also fell over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a ring and a red friendship bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day time. To pose, Georgina could be seen sitting on a wooden floor. A sofa and a striped cushion could be seen in the background.

She extended her legs forward, bent one of her knees, placed a hand on the floor for support and lightly touched her forehead. She tilted her head, lifted her chin, and gazed straight into the camera.

Since a photo is more than a thousand words, Georgina added no caption with her pic. Instead, she just used an emoji.

Within three hours of going live, the photograph amassed more than 68,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Georgina’s admirers took to the comments section and posted close to 540 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her sexy ensemble.

“Oh wow, you are the sexiest and the most beautiful woman in the world. Love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Perfect face, perfect body, and perfect bathing suit. You are flawless!!” another user chimed in.

“That is exactly how a goddess looks like. Keep shining, babes,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Hey, Georgina, I was wondering if you are single? If yes, will you go out with me?” a fourth admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the photograph, including Bru Luccas and Bruna Rangel Lima.