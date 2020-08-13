Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Revealing, Brightly Colored Balmain Ensemble

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous in a low-cut Balmain dress that hugged her curves.

Kylie Jenner turned to Instagram on Wednesday, August 12, to treat her followers to a stunning new post. The makeup mogul looked gorgeous in a brightly colored dress from Balmain. She shared four different snapshots of herself modeling the ensemble.

The designer dress featured an ultra-low neckline that hugged Jenner’s curves, showing off her fabulous hour glass figure. Black gems made up the straps and lined the center of the dress. Rows of other multicolored gems were stitched onto the dress creating decorative patterns. Orange fabric with a palm leaf print was featured on the bodice. The trim of the dress stretched just barely to Jenner’s upper thigh.

The social media star wore her long brown hair down in loose waves with a set of extensions and she accessorized with some dangling earrings. Her hair was flipped over on one side creating an effortlessly messy look. Jenner played around in front of the camera while trying out a variety of different poses. In one snapshot, she clutched her chest, while in others, she brushed her hands through her long locks.

Jenner was posed outside at the base of a long staircase. She stood in front of a luxurious mansion composed of white stone. She did not divulge her location.

In the caption of her post, Jenner thanked fashion designer Olivier Rousteing for gifting her with this gorgeous outfit in honor of her birthday. She turned 23 years old on August 10.

It was no surprise that the post earned a plethora of likes, reaching 2.1 million as well as over 8,000 comments in less than an hour after it was shared online. She is one of the most highly followed celebrities on Instagram, boasting 189 million followers on the platform overall. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her stunning looks. Others tried to get her attention by earning a reply.

“Yasss. Love this dress,” gushed one excited fan.

“I hope u had a great birthday queen,” a second person wrote.

“Super groovy dress, you look gorgeous! Love you!” another fan commented.

“Love the details. This dress gives me Italy vibes,” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner has been particularly active on social media today and appears to be on some type of vacation. Earlier on Wednesday, she shared another photo to Instagram alongside her daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-and-daughter duo posed on the beach at sunset, both in stunning white dresses.