Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Grandparents’ Update A Day After Her Exciting Baby Announcement

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bindi Irwin, daughter of the famed wildlife warrior, Steve Irwin, is expecting her first child with her husband, Chandler Powell. The pair have been married for five months and were eager to share the news via Bindi’s official Instagram account. Fans of the duo were quick to comment and word quickly spread regarding the exciting news.

Now, Bindi has shared another update, this time acknowledging the soon-to-be grandparents. In the caption, she referred to her latest update shared with her 3.7 million followers as the “Grandparent appreciation post.” She then went on to explain that her firstborn will be “so loved” by her mother, Terri, and Chandler’s parents, Channan and Chris Powell.

The image that she shared showed Chandler’s parents standing to the left of the happy couple. They both wore black T-shirts that were emblazoned with the “Wildlife Warrior” tag associated with the Irwin’s famous wildlife park, The Australia Zoo, situated in Queensland, Australia. The expansive 700-acre property was not only where Bindi carried on with her father’s legacy, but it also was the location of her and Chandler’s wedding on March 25.

Next in line was the proud parents-to-be who smiled broadly for the camera while they held a turtle between them. Finally, Bindi’s beloved mother, Terri was shown. They are all wearing the khaki shirts that are a staple for employees at Australia Zoo.

Behind the group appeared to be a body of water with gentle waves that rolled in toward them. It’s likely this was the place from which the turtle came and it was also possible that they may have been on board a boat when the happy snap was taken.

Already, fans have started leaving their responses to Bindi’s latest update. Within an hour of posting to her official social media account, the image had already amassed 82,000 likes and hundreds of comments from those ready to shower praise on the grandparents-to-be as well as further delighting in Bindi and Chandler’s imminent parenthood.

“And will have the best guardian angel ever,” one follower poignantly noted, regarding Bindi’s dad, who passed away on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

“Your little one is so blessed to be coming into your family. He or she already knows an abundance of love!” said another fan.

“Chandler looks so much like his Dad! Congrats to the grandparents!” a person declared.

Other fans were eager to see all of the upcoming pregnancy pics.

“Can’t wait to see baby bump posts and baby updates,” a fourth person wrote.

In Bindi’s initial announcement, she stated that she was still in the first trimester of her pregnancy but was eager to share the news with her supporters.